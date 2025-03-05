Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Georgia Army National Guard BWC - Army Combat Fitness Test

    CUMMING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors with the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and Georgian Defence Forces conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at the Cumming Readiness Center March 9, 2025, in Cumming, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Chasity Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.09.2025 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CUMMING, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Georgia Army National Guard BWC - Army Combat Fitness Test, by SPC Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2025

