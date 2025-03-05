2025 Georgia Army National Guard BWC - Army Combat Fitness Test

Competitors with the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and Georgian Defence Forces conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at the Cumming Readiness Center March 9, 2025, in Cumming, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Chasity Williams)
|03.09.2025
|03.09.2025 19:13
|B-Roll
|954706
|250309-A-RO813-4387
|DOD_110851544
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CUMMING, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
