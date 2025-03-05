Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUT Flight Line Operations

    FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct flight line operations during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, March 8, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954703
    VIRIN: 250308-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_110851521
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, US

    CH53
    22d MEU
    RUT
    VMM 236

