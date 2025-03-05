Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Thielenhaus, commander of the United States Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU), and Command Sergeant Major Michael Ramon Dang (USAMU) welcome competitors to the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2025 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954701
|VIRIN:
|250309-O-YI878-4548
|Filename:
|DOD_110851519
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship Welcome Address, by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
