    2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship Welcome Address

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2025

    Video by Serena Juchnowski 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Thielenhaus, commander of the United States Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU), and Command Sergeant Major Michael Ramon Dang (USAMU) welcome competitors to the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships.

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship Welcome Address, by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    competition
    training
    All Army
    Small Arms Championships
    All Army 2025

