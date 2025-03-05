Competitors representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and the Georgian Defence Forces undergo various aquatic tasks during the combat water survival training event of the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Cumming Aquatic Center, Cumming, Georgia, March 9, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2025 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954699
|VIRIN:
|250309-Z-KP987-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110851511
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CUMMING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Georgia Army National Guard State BWC - Combat Water Survival Training, by SPC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.