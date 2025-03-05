Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Down in the Dirt

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    On this edition of Walking with Wyverns, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, learn more about the 'Dirt Boyz' mission and day-to-day operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 24, 2025. Through the Walking with Wyverns program, the commander and command chief have the chance to gain firsthand experience of several career fields and unit duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.09.2025 17:04
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    This work, Down in the Dirt, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    civil engineering
    dirt boyz

