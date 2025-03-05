Down in the Dirt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of Walking with Wyverns, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, learn more about the 'Dirt Boyz' mission and day-to-day operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 24, 2025. Through the Walking with Wyverns program, the commander and command chief have the chance to gain firsthand experience of several career fields and unit duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)