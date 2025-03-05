Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th EOD Company engage in demo range with Royal Thailand Army

    KORAT, THAILAND

    03.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 65th EOD Company partakes in a demo range with the Royal Thailand Army Soldiers Mar. 2-3 2025 as part of the Cobra Gold exercise 2025 in Korat, Thailand, Mar. 3, 2025. The goal of the demo range is to practice demolition safety and combust old RTA explosives. CG25 is an exercise that demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.09.2025 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, 65th EOD Company engage in demo range with Royal Thailand Army, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partnerships
    RoyalThaiArmy
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    CG25
    65thEODCompany

