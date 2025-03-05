U.S. Army Soldiers from the 65th EOD Company partakes in a demo range with the Royal Thailand Army Soldiers Mar. 2-3 2025 as part of the Cobra Gold exercise 2025 in Korat, Thailand, Mar. 3, 2025. The goal of the demo range is to practice demolition safety and combust old RTA explosives. CG25 is an exercise that demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2025 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954691
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-RA633-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_110851311
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|KORAT, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 65th EOD Company engage in demo range with Royal Thailand Army, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS
