Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-7th CAV Conduct Table VI Gunnery Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VORU, ESTONIA

    03.08.2025

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct gunnery qualifications with the M2A4 Bradleys at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 8, 2025. The qualification gives Soldiers an opportunity to sharpen their lethality in the field and to provides an immersive training experience that prepares them to defend against enemy threats in a demanding operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    -SHOTLIST-
    00:10:00 - 00:40:00 - SOLDIERS PREPARE M2A4 BRADLEYS
    00:40:00 - 02:54:00 - SOLDIERS CONDUCT GUNNERY QUALIFICATION
    03:23:00 - 04:42:00 - SPC. EUSTACIO ARUNDA INTERVIEW
    04:42:00 - 07:06:00 - SGT. 1ST CLASS ANDREW HARDEN INTERVIEW

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 06:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954689
    VIRIN: 250308-A-AQ215-4524
    Filename: DOD_110851283
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: VORU, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-7th CAV Conduct Table VI Gunnery Qualification, by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    5-7th CAV
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    Camp Reedo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download