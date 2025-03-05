5-7th CAV Conduct Table VI Gunnery Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct gunnery qualifications with the M2A4 Bradleys at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 8, 2025. The qualification gives Soldiers an opportunity to sharpen their lethality in the field and to provides an immersive training experience that prepares them to defend against enemy threats in a demanding operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)



-SHOTLIST-

00:10:00 - 00:40:00 - SOLDIERS PREPARE M2A4 BRADLEYS

00:40:00 - 02:54:00 - SOLDIERS CONDUCT GUNNERY QUALIFICATION

03:23:00 - 04:42:00 - SPC. EUSTACIO ARUNDA INTERVIEW

04:42:00 - 07:06:00 - SGT. 1ST CLASS ANDREW HARDEN INTERVIEW