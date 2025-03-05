5-7th CAV Conduct Table VI Gunnery Qualification

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct gunnery qualifications with the M2A4 Bradleys at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 8, 2025. The qualification gives Soldiers an opportunity to sharpen their lethality in the field and to provides an immersive training experience that prepares them to defend against enemy threats in a demanding operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
-SHOTLIST-
00:10:00 - 00:40:00 - SOLDIERS PREPARE M2A4 BRADLEYS
00:40:00 - 02:54:00 - SOLDIERS CONDUCT GUNNERY QUALIFICATION
03:23:00 - 04:42:00 - SPC. EUSTACIO ARUNDA INTERVIEW
04:42:00 - 07:06:00 - SGT. 1ST CLASS ANDREW HARDEN INTERVIEW
|03.08.2025
|03.10.2025 06:29
|B-Roll
|954689
|250308-A-AQ215-4524
|DOD_110851283
|00:07:06
|VORU, EE
|1
|1
