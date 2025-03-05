Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Air Force Base Annual Awards Ceremony

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jennifer Knope 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Team Kirtland celebrates excellence at the 377th Air Base Wing Annual Awards ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 7. The ceremony featured 12 awards celebrating excellence across the 377 ABW, highlighting individuals and teams who set themselves apart through dedication, leadership, and innovation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jennifer Knope)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 11:03
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

