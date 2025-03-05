Team Kirtland celebrates excellence at the 377th Air Base Wing Annual Awards ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 7. The ceremony featured 12 awards celebrating excellence across the 377 ABW, highlighting individuals and teams who set themselves apart through dedication, leadership, and innovation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jennifer Knope)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2025 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954674
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-TV976-1203
|Filename:
|DOD_110850876
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirtland Air Force Base Annual Awards Ceremony, by SrA Jennifer Knope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.