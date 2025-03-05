Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off to support BTF 25-1 training mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes off in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 7, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding safety, security, and freedom of the Indo-Pacific region that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 01:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954668
    VIRIN: 250307-F-NA343-2001
    Filename: DOD_110850663
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off to support BTF 25-1 training mission, by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

