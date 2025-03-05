U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off to support BTF 25-1 training mission

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes off in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 7, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding safety, security, and freedom of the Indo-Pacific region that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2025 01:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954668
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-NA343-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110850663
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
