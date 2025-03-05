U.S.-based F-35s replace Hornets in rotational deployments to Japan

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 8, 2025. VMFA-214, an F-35B squadron from MCAS Yuma, Arizona, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific. Their arrival marked the Marine Corps’ transition from the F/A-18 Hornet to the F-35 for rotational deployments to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
