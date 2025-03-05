Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-based F-35s replace Hornets in rotational deployments to Japan

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 8, 2025. VMFA-214, an F-35B squadron from MCAS Yuma, Arizona, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific. Their arrival marked the Marine Corps’ transition from the F/A-18 Hornet to the F-35 for rotational deployments to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 01:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954666
    VIRIN: 250308-M-JN598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110850661
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-based F-35s replace Hornets in rotational deployments to Japan, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    historical
    flying
    overseas
    1st MAW
    aviation
    MAG12

