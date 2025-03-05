A UH-Y1 Venom Huey with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) complete deck landing qualifications on the Somerset, March 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2025 00:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954663
|VIRIN:
|250304-M-BD441-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110850633
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, QUART 25.2: HMLA 169 undergoes deck landing qualifications, by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.