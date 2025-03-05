Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.2: HMLA 169 undergoes deck landing qualifications

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A UH-Y1 Venom Huey with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) complete deck landing qualifications on the Somerset, March 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 00:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 25.2: HMLA 169 undergoes deck landing qualifications, by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    night ops
    helicoper
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)
    Aviation Deck
    QUART
    intoperability

