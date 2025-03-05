Counter UAS Training: U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll footage of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 196th Infantry Brigade, along with soldiers from the Royal Thai Army join forces for counter-unmanned aircraft system training while sharpening skills in a high-intensity environment, March 1, 2025, at Phu Lum Yai, Thailand during Cobra Gold 2025. The exercise focused on enhancing coordination, precision, and critical thinking under pressure, preparing troops to respond effectively to evolving battlefield threats.

Conducted in a realistic combat scenario, the training tested soldiers' ability to detect, track, and neutralize aerial threats. By working together, U.S. and Thai forces strengthened their interoperability, reinforcing their partnership and commitment to regional security.