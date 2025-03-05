Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Counter UAS Training: U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    03.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eve Moore 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 196th Infantry Brigade, along with soldiers from the Royal Thai Army join forces for counter-unmanned aircraft system training while sharpening skills in a high-intensity environment, March 1, 2025, at Phu Lum Yai, Thailand during Cobra Gold 2025. The exercise focused on enhancing coordination, precision, and critical thinking under pressure, preparing troops to respond effectively to evolving battlefield threats.
    Conducted in a realistic combat scenario, the training tested soldiers' ability to detect, track, and neutralize aerial threats. By working together, U.S. and Thai forces strengthened their interoperability, reinforcing their partnership and commitment to regional security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 21:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954661
    VIRIN: 250301-A-FC918-5188
    Filename: DOD_110850584
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counter UAS Training: U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army, by SSG Eve Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download