    ATSD PA Weekly situational report

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell delivers Weekly SITREP from the Pentagon, March 6, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 16:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954648
    VIRIN: 250306-F-VS137-3776
    Filename: DOD_110850359
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    DOD
    Pentagon
    Border Security
    SITREP
    President Trump
    ATSDPA

