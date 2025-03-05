Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: VMFA-232 Executes Marine Division Tactics Course

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct pre-flight actions and take off for Marine Division Tactics Course at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 24, 2025. MDTC takes top tier Marine aviators and refines their skills in offensive anti-air warfare and anti-air defense operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954646
    VIRIN: 250224-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_110850353
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    3rdMAW, VMFA 232, MAG 11, Fighter Jet, F/A-18, Red Devils, MDTC, Marine Division Tactics Course

