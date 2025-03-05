U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct pre-flight actions and take off for Marine Division Tactics Course at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 24, 2025. MDTC takes top tier Marine aviators and refines their skills in offensive anti-air warfare and anti-air defense operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954646
|VIRIN:
|250224-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110850353
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: VMFA-232 Executes Marine Division Tactics Course, by SSgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
