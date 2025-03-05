OO-ALC town hall

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Ogden Air Logistics Complex
commander, Michelle Hathaway, OO-ALC deputy director, and Col. Michelle
Artolachipe, OO-ALC deputy commander, host a Commander's Town Hall at
Hill Air Force Base, Utah, January 29, 2025. Town hall topics included: an
overview of the AFSC A-Staff structure, examples of energy saving efforts, Risk
Management, and the results of the Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
(ERRE).
Video by OO-ALC Training Team, Producer: James Campbell
|01.29.2025
|03.07.2025 16:46
|Briefings
|954643
|250129-F-OD616-4001
|DOD_110850179
|00:45:56
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|0
|0
