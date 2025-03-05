Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OO-ALC town hall

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Hill Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Ogden Air Logistics Complex
    commander, Michelle Hathaway, OO-ALC deputy director, and Col. Michelle
    Artolachipe, OO-ALC deputy commander, host a Commander's Town Hall at
    Hill Air Force Base, Utah, January 29, 2025. Town hall topics included: an
    overview of the AFSC A-Staff structure, examples of energy saving efforts, Risk
    Management, and the results of the Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    (ERRE).
    Video by OO-ALC Training Team, Producer: James Campbell

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 16:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 954643
    VIRIN: 250129-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_110850179
    Length: 00:45:56
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    This work, OO-ALC town hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Townhall
    Hill Air Force Base
    HAFB
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex

