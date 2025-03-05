Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Members of the Pfc. Roland L. Bragg family tour the Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation, Fayetteville, March 06, 2025. Pfc. Roland Bragg was assigned to the 17th Airborne Division, under XVIII Airborne Corps, and fought as a paratrooper in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for valor and bravery in combat. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro.)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 16:32
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg tours Airborne & Special Operations Museum Broll, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

