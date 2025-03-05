Family of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg tours Airborne & Special Operations Museum Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Pfc. Roland L. Bragg family tour the Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation, Fayetteville, March 06, 2025. Pfc. Roland Bragg was assigned to the 17th Airborne Division, under XVIII Airborne Corps, and fought as a paratrooper in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for valor and bravery in combat. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro.)