Members of the Pfc. Roland L. Bragg family tour the Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation, Fayetteville, March 06, 2025. Pfc. Roland Bragg was assigned to the 17th Airborne Division, under XVIII Airborne Corps, and fought as a paratrooper in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for valor and bravery in combat. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro.)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954641
|VIRIN:
|250306-A-CM201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110850112
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Family of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg tours Airborne & Special Operations Museum Broll, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.