U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron discover a simulated casualty while conducting a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) team sweep during exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2025. Simulated casualty scenarios challenge Airmen to apply tactical combat care skills under realistic conditions, reinforcing their ability to respond effectively in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air National Guard video B-Roll by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954639
|VIRIN:
|250301-Z-HT982-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110850067
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise 2025, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.