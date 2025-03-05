Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise 2025

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron discover a simulated casualty while conducting a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) team sweep during exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2025. Simulated casualty scenarios challenge Airmen to apply tactical combat care skills under realistic conditions, reinforcing their ability to respond effectively in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air National Guard video B-Roll by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954639
    VIRIN: 250301-Z-HT982-2001
    Filename: DOD_110850067
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise 2025, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    Agile Combat Employment
    Fox Madness
    Fox Madness 2025

