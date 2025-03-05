Members of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg’s family participate in the Sunset Liberty March on Fort Bragg, N.C., March 6, 2025. The family walked the 0.6-mile trail to pay respect to Veterans past, present and future and to honor the service of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kamar Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954638
|VIRIN:
|250306-A-RH519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110850057
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pfc. Roland L. Bragg's Family Takes Part in Sunset Liberty March, by SGT Kamar Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.