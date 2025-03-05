Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pfc. Roland L. Bragg's Family Takes Part in Sunset Liberty March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kamar Williams 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Members of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg’s family participate in the Sunset Liberty March on Fort Bragg, N.C., March 6, 2025. The family walked the 0.6-mile trail to pay respect to Veterans past, present and future and to honor the service of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kamar Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954638
    VIRIN: 250306-A-RH519-1001
    Filename: DOD_110850057
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Roland L. Bragg's Family Takes Part in Sunset Liberty March, by SGT Kamar Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg Redesignation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download