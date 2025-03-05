Pfc. Roland L. Bragg's Family Takes Part in Sunset Liberty March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954638" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg’s family participate in the Sunset Liberty March on Fort Bragg, N.C., March 6, 2025. The family walked the 0.6-mile trail to pay respect to Veterans past, present and future and to honor the service of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kamar Williams)