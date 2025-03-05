U.S. Airmen participate in exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2025. Fox Madness is designed to enhance the 169th Fighter Wing’s ability to execute mission-ready Airmen operations, requiring personnel to perform cross-functional tasks in unfamiliar and austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video B-Roll by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954637
|VIRIN:
|250301-Z-HT982-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110850055
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise 2025, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
