    169th Fighter Wing Exercise Fox Madness

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing base safety office mimic missile attacks with M-18 smoke grenades and projectile ground burst simulators during exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 1, 2025. Exercise Fox Madness builds deployment readiness by immersing participants in a simulated high-threat environment where Airmen must rely on unit cohesion, adaptability, and proficiency to execute the mission with confidence and competence. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 15:37
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    ACE
    169th Fighter Wing
    Deployment Readiness
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Exercise Fox Madness

