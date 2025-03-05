Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lila Davachi - Temporal Integration and Separation of Sequential Events in Memory

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Abstract:

    Lila Davachi is currently a Professor of Psychology at Columbia University. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Barnard College and her Ph.D. in Neurobiology from Yale University. She then conducted her post-doctoral research at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology in the Brain and Cognitive sciences department. She started her research group at the New York University in 2004 where she was Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and served as the Director of the Center for Learning, Memory and Emotion at New York University before moving to Columbia University in 2017. Her scientific contributions have shed light on how dynamic experiences are transformed into lasting memories and how they update knowledge. She places an emphasis on behavioral and neuroimaging investigations into how humans encode and consolidate their experiences and her work has led to several discoveries, including in the area of sequential event representations and the impact of post-encoding neural activity on memory. Lila is a recipient of the prestigious Young Investigator Award from the Cognitive Neuroscience Society in 2009, Columbia University’s Lenfest Distinguished Faculty Award, a Provost’s Senior Faculty Teaching Scholar and she is an elected member of the Society of Experimental Psychologists (SEP) and the Association for Psychological Sciences (APS).
    "I will talk about how sequential event representations are formed, de novo covering our work in this area since our seminal paper in 2011 called 'What is an episode in episodic memory?"

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    Introduction
    Experience is like a flowing river…
    What about reflecting backward?
    What is an ‘episode’ in episodic memory?
    Temporal organization of experience
    Ezzyat-DuBrow-Davachi (EDD) Paradigm
    Hypothesis
    What are the neural mechanisms?
    Sequential event integration and separation
    Mnemonic chunking
    Dual mechanisms?
    What neural mechanisms support episodic chinking?
    Boundary segmentation
    Ramping activity within events predicts mnemonic chunking
    Next Steps
    Person, action, object
    Spatial context
    Temporal context
    Sequences in context
    Same event / Across events
    Non-Boundary / Boundary
    Neural Similarity
    Neural similarity related to mnemonic proximity?
    LO cortical working memory representation?
    Are these sequential items now a single ‘memory’?
    Recency Memory
    Memory Conditions
    No switch
    switch
    Boundaries reduce recency memory
    Do the intervening representations bridge the gap?
    Reactivation during recency judgements?
    Classification results
    Reactivation of intervening representations
    Trial by trial BOLD response within and across events
    Questions

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954621
    VIRIN: 240503-F-BA826-3319
    Filename: DOD_110849811
    Length: 01:10:36
    Location: US

    TAGS

    QuEST
    AFRL
    Artificial Intelligence
    consciousness
    AFResearchLab
    ACT3

