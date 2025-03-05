Lila Davachi - Temporal Integration and Separation of Sequential Events in Memory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lila Davachi is currently a Professor of Psychology at Columbia University. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Barnard College and her Ph.D. in Neurobiology from Yale University. She then conducted her post-doctoral research at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology in the Brain and Cognitive sciences department. She started her research group at the New York University in 2004 where she was Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and served as the Director of the Center for Learning, Memory and Emotion at New York University before moving to Columbia University in 2017. Her scientific contributions have shed light on how dynamic experiences are transformed into lasting memories and how they update knowledge. She places an emphasis on behavioral and neuroimaging investigations into how humans encode and consolidate their experiences and her work has led to several discoveries, including in the area of sequential event representations and the impact of post-encoding neural activity on memory. Lila is a recipient of the prestigious Young Investigator Award from the Cognitive Neuroscience Society in 2009, Columbia University’s Lenfest Distinguished Faculty Award, a Provost’s Senior Faculty Teaching Scholar and she is an elected member of the Society of Experimental Psychologists (SEP) and the Association for Psychological Sciences (APS).

"I will talk about how sequential event representations are formed, de novo covering our work in this area since our seminal paper in 2011 called 'What is an episode in episodic memory?"



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

Introduction

Experience is like a flowing river…

What about reflecting backward?

What is an ‘episode’ in episodic memory?

Temporal organization of experience

Ezzyat-DuBrow-Davachi (EDD) Paradigm

Hypothesis

What are the neural mechanisms?

Sequential event integration and separation

Mnemonic chunking

Dual mechanisms?

What neural mechanisms support episodic chinking?

Boundary segmentation

Ramping activity within events predicts mnemonic chunking

Next Steps

Person, action, object

Spatial context

Temporal context

Sequences in context

Same event / Across events

Non-Boundary / Boundary

Neural Similarity

Neural similarity related to mnemonic proximity?

LO cortical working memory representation?

Are these sequential items now a single ‘memory’?

Recency Memory

Memory Conditions

No switch

switch

Boundaries reduce recency memory

Do the intervening representations bridge the gap?

Reactivation during recency judgements?

Classification results

Reactivation of intervening representations

Trial by trial BOLD response within and across events

Questions