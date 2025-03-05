Abraham Lincoln departs San Diego Bay

250305-N-PT073-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2025) Sailors handle lines aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in preparation to get underway. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialists Seaman Malina Davy)
