Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln departs San Diego Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Seaman Malina Davy 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250305-N-PT073-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2025) Sailors handle lines aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in preparation to get underway. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialists Seaman Malina Davy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954619
    VIRIN: 250305-N-PT073-1001
    Filename: DOD_110849769
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln departs San Diego Bay, by SN Malina Davy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download