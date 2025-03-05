Exercise Joint Viking 25: Interview of U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David L. Odom

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David L. Odom, commanding general of 2d Marine Division, conducts an interview during a command leadership visit to various units participating in Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 6, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)
