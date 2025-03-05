F-15E Strike Eagles in the morning

An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing undergoes pre-flight checks before taxiing for takeoff at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, March 5, 2025. The 366th Fighter Wing enhances lethality and modernization through precision maintenance and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Bell)
|03.05.2025
|03.07.2025 12:42
|Package
|954614
|250307-F-WM701-2001
|DOD_110849661
|00:00:19
|IDAHO, US
|1
|1
