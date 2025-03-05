Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is NEEC?

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Sheila Mullowney 

    Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Headquarters

    The Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) aims to attract and develop the next generation of naval engineers and scientists through project-based education and hands-on experience. Project teams include U.S. university students and faculty and NAVSEA Warfare Center mentors.

    Video produced by Warfare Centers Headquarters and NUWC Newport Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 12:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954606
    VIRIN: 250307-N-YL350-5661
    Filename: DOD_110849574
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is NEEC?, by Sheila Mullowney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineering
    research
    Warfare Centers
    workforce development
    Knowledge Forum
    Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC)

