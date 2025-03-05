Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Readiness Validation

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Technical Support Group (TSG) recently conducted its first-ever Operational Readiness Validation at Marine Corps Base Quantico. This event was executed to ensure TSG’s are trained, equipped, and readied to accompany Joint Force partners when encountering chemical biological radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats as part of the counter WMD mission set.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 11:36
    Location: US

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Technical Support Group
    Operational Readiness Validation

