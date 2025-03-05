The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Technical Support Group (TSG) recently conducted its first-ever Operational Readiness Validation at Marine Corps Base Quantico. This event was executed to ensure TSG’s are trained, equipped, and readied to accompany Joint Force partners when encountering chemical biological radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats as part of the counter WMD mission set.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954601
|VIRIN:
|250307-D-BA011-8296
|Filename:
|DOD_110849492
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
