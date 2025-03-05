325th MXG executes Exercise Noble Panther 25-2

This video showcases the 325th Maintenance Group’s capabilities of deploying to and operating in an austere environment during Exercise Noble Panther 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 18-28, 2025. NP 25-2 was the first wing-wide exercise that helped hone Tyndall Airmen’s capabilities, testing their ability to thrive in a high-intensity environment while guaranteeing the delivery of decisive combat airpower to combatant commanders. NP 25-2 enabled various Air Force Specialty Codes across the wing to refine their skills of enabling effective support of Air Combat Command’s mission of generating and providing combat-ready forces to combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 11:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954596
|VIRIN:
|250304-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110849437
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
