325th MXG executes Exercise Noble Panther 25-2

This video showcases the 325th Maintenance Group’s capabilities of deploying to and operating in an austere environment during Exercise Noble Panther 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 18-28, 2025. NP 25-2 was the first wing-wide exercise that helped hone Tyndall Airmen’s capabilities, testing their ability to thrive in a high-intensity environment while guaranteeing the delivery of decisive combat airpower to combatant commanders. NP 25-2 enabled various Air Force Specialty Codes across the wing to refine their skills of enabling effective support of Air Combat Command’s mission of generating and providing combat-ready forces to combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)