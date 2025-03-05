Cleveland Harbor B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Cleveland Harbor including the Cleveland West Pier, west breakwater, and the Port of Cleveland, Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. Repairing and keeping the structures that make up Cleveland Harbor functioning ensures economic viability in the transportation sector and protects the future of some of the area’s best waterfront recreation. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)