    Cleveland Harbor B-Roll

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of Cleveland Harbor including the Cleveland West Pier, west breakwater, and the Port of Cleveland, Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. Repairing and keeping the structures that make up Cleveland Harbor functioning ensures economic viability in the transportation sector and protects the future of some of the area’s best waterfront recreation. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 10:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954591
    VIRIN: 250225-A-VR700-1001
    Filename: DOD_110849398
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Cleveland Harbor B-Roll, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District

