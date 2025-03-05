B-roll of Cleveland Harbor including the Cleveland West Pier, west breakwater, and the Port of Cleveland, Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. Repairing and keeping the structures that make up Cleveland Harbor functioning ensures economic viability in the transportation sector and protects the future of some of the area’s best waterfront recreation. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954591
|VIRIN:
|250225-A-VR700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110849398
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cleveland Harbor B-Roll, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.