SFC Kanae-ACC Workforce Testimonial

Want to know how important the Army Contracting Command mission is to today's Warfighters? Who better to tell that story than our own workforce. Listen to SFC Kanae from the 413th Contracting Support Brigade explain what she gets to do every day.