This video will explain the restrictions and requirements for Department of the Air Force members - including retirees and separated service members - who may consider employment with foreign governments.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 08:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|954580
|VIRIN:
|250307-D-JK875-9045
|Filename:
|DOD_110849142
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Foreign Government Employment (FGE) Brief, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
