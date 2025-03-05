Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foreign Government Employment (FGE) Brief

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    This video will explain the restrictions and requirements for Department of the Air Force members - including retirees and separated service members - who may consider employment with foreign governments.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 08:52
    Category: Briefings
