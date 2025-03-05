JMC reps use drone to inspect infrastructure at LCAAP

At the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, a drone, also known as an unmanned aircraft system, was used to capture thermal images of the roofs of the buildings to determine roof integrity and maintenance posture. LCAAP is a subordinate installation of JMC, which is headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois.
|02.25.2025
|03.07.2025 08:45
|Video Productions
|954578
|250307-A-A0796-1001
|2537
|DOD_110849111
|00:00:30
|LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MISSOURI, US
|0
|0
