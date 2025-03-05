Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC reps use drone to inspect infrastructure at LCAAP

    LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    At the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, a drone, also known as an unmanned aircraft system, was used to capture thermal images of the roofs of the buildings to determine roof integrity and maintenance posture. LCAAP is a subordinate installation of JMC, which is headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 08:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954578
    VIRIN: 250307-A-A0796-1001
    PIN: 2537
    Filename: DOD_110849111
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC reps use drone to inspect infrastructure at LCAAP, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    JMC
    LCAAP

