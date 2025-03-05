Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - March 7, 2025

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Madison Cassidy 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report: U.S. service members completed rigorous cold weather training in the Arctic Circle with personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark and the U.K. as a part of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade, 13th Cavalry Regiment conducted a live-fire exercise at the Mielno Tank Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Madison Cassidy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 07:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 954576
    VIRIN: 250307-N-YF131-1001
    Filename: DOD_110849057
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - March 7, 2025, by PO1 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    AFN Europe
    Europe report
    Joint Viking 25

