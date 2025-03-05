AFN Europe Report - March 7, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this AFN Europe Report: U.S. service members completed rigorous cold weather training in the Arctic Circle with personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark and the U.K. as a part of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade, 13th Cavalry Regiment conducted a live-fire exercise at the Mielno Tank Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Madison Cassidy)