In this AFN Europe Report: U.S. service members completed rigorous cold weather training in the Arctic Circle with personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark and the U.K. as a part of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade, 13th Cavalry Regiment conducted a live-fire exercise at the Mielno Tank Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Madison Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 07:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, AFN Europe Report - March 7, 2025, by PO1 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
