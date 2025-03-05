Aviano 31 SFS CATM Keeps Airmen on Target

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance team conducts an Air Force Qualification Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025. The AFQC provided participants with the training, tactics, techniques and procedures to remain proficient using the M4 carbine, maintaining readiness and developing mission ready Airmen at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force video Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)