    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31 SFS CATM Keeps Airmen on Target

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance team conducts an Air Force Qualification Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025. The AFQC provided participants with the training, tactics, techniques and procedures to remain proficient using the M4 carbine, maintaining readiness and developing mission ready Airmen at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force video Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954559
    VIRIN: 250307-F-BF041-1001
    Filename: DOD_110848836
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31 SFS CATM Keeps Airmen on Target, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shooting
    M4
    CATM
    31 FW
    31 SFS

