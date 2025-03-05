AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31 SFS CATM Keeps Airmen on Target

The 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance team conducts an Air Force Qualification Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025. The AFQC provided participants with the training, tactics, techniques and procedures to remain proficient using the M4 carbine, maintaining readiness and developing mission ready Airmen at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force video Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|03.07.2025
|03.07.2025 04:08
|B-Roll
|954559
|250307-F-BF041-1001
|DOD_110848836
|00:01:00
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
