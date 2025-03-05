Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Shield Press Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army Col. Ryan Donald spoke about Freedom Shield 25 at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, March 7, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is an exercise intended to strengthen the capabilities, interoperability, and readiness of the Korean and U.S. military. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 02:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954558
    VIRIN: 250306-A-EL257-1001
    Filename: DOD_110848834
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield Press Conference, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download