Freedom Shield Press Conference

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Donald spoke about Freedom Shield 25 at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, March 7, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is an exercise intended to strengthen the capabilities, interoperability, and readiness of the Korean and U.S. military. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)