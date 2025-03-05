Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carey Fitness Center expands hours to 24/7

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos 

    AFN Humphreys

    Service members and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) authorized patrons have 24-hour access to the Carey Fitness Center on Camp Casey, South Korea. Active-duty service members must be 17 years or older, along with MWR authorized patrons 18 and up to be eligible. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 21:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954543
    VIRIN: 250306-F-PJ095-1001
    Filename: DOD_110848603
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Morale
    Welfare and Recreation
    MWR
    Fitness
    Carey Fitness Center
    24-hour access

