Carey Fitness Center expands hours to 24/7

Service members and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) authorized patrons have 24-hour access to the Carey Fitness Center on Camp Casey, South Korea. Active-duty service members must be 17 years or older, along with MWR authorized patrons 18 and up to be eligible. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos
|03.06.2025
|03.06.2025 21:39
|Package
|954543
|250306-F-PJ095-1001
|DOD_110848603
|00:00:29
|KR
|0
|0
