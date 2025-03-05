U.S. Marines support Southern Border Mission

U.S. Marine Soldiers assigned to Task Force Sapper are reinforcing the southern border by applying concertina wire near San Ysidro, California, on Mar.1, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Crist Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 16:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954523
|VIRIN:
|250301-A-AV192-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110848047
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
