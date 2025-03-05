Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines support Southern Border Mission

    SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Crist Joseph 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Marine Soldiers assigned to Task Force Sapper are reinforcing the southern border by applying concertina wire near San Ysidro, California, on Mar.1, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Crist Joseph)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954523
    VIRIN: 250301-A-AV192-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110848047
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, U.S. Marines support Southern Border Mission, by SGT Crist Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department Of the Army
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
    DoDSWB25

