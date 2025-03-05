U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing respond to a simulated crash landing during Resolute Response 25 on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025. U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit carry out a raid during an Expeditionary Operations Training Group Exercise (EOTG) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 25, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 15:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|954519
|VIRIN:
|250306-M-FR914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110847963
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute 09-25, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus and PFC Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.