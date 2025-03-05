Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Brigade participates in Marne Focus 2025

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Marne Focus 2025 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 5, 2025. Marne Focus is the culmination of Spartan Brigade's 45-day training density focusing on building lethality to fight and win our nation's wars. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Rock of the Marne
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Marne Focus 2025

