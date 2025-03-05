Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Marne Focus 2025 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 5, 2025. Marne Focus is the culmination of Spartan Brigade's 45-day training density focusing on building lethality to fight and win our nation's wars. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
This work, Spartan Brigade participates in Marne Focus 2025, by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
