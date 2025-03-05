Always Ready in the Arctic: MLRS battalion maintainers are crucial to success of exercise in Norway

U.S. Army Spc. Michael Bachman, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 246th Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, speaks about his role as an equipment maintainer and his experience working in the Arctic Circle during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 6, 2025. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise included U.S. Soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
