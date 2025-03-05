Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Undocking Time-lapse PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (February 5, 2025): USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) was successfully undocked Feb. 5 at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Scott Hanson and Jordon Johnson/released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954513
    VIRIN: 250205-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847881
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    warfighters
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    US Navy
    submarine maintenance
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    fleet readiness

