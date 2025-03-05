USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Undocking Time-lapse PNSY

KITTERY, Maine (February 5, 2025): USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) was successfully undocked Feb. 5 at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Scott Hanson and Jordon Johnson/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954513
|VIRIN:
|250205-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110847881
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
