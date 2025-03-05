Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Dawgs in Action!

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    Join A1C Vasquez from the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Air Transportation Function (ATF) for an inside look at the mission-critical work of Air Force Port Dawgs! From joint inspections to operating the 60K and 10K-AT All-Terrain Loaders, these professionals ensure safe and efficient cargo movement—keeping missions on track and equipment where it needs to be.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954508
    VIRIN: 250206-N-PL185-7565
    Filename: DOD_110847788
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Dawgs in Action!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MissionReady
    PortDawgs
    A4L
    LogisticsExcellence
    BehindThePlans

