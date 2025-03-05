Join A1C Vasquez from the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Air Transportation Function (ATF) for an inside look at the mission-critical work of Air Force Port Dawgs! From joint inspections to operating the 60K and 10K-AT All-Terrain Loaders, these professionals ensure safe and efficient cargo movement—keeping missions on track and equipment where it needs to be.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954508
|VIRIN:
|250206-N-PL185-7565
|Filename:
|DOD_110847788
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Dawgs in Action!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.