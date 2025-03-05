Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th ATKS execute file and fly course of action

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing

    MQ-9 Reaper instructors and students from the 29th Attack Squadron executed new file and flight planning procedures at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on Jan. 27, 2025. This higher-level instruction prepares students for real-world missions by expanding their navigation skills and integrating long-range employment into their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954507
    VIRIN: 250127-F-TY635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847787
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    New Mexico
    Nevada
    Hellfire missile
    MQ-9
    AETC
    File and Fly COA

