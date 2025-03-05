29th ATKS execute file and fly course of action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MQ-9 Reaper instructors and students from the 29th Attack Squadron executed new file and flight planning procedures at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on Jan. 27, 2025. This higher-level instruction prepares students for real-world missions by expanding their navigation skills and integrating long-range employment into their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)