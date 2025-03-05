Coast Guard offloads over $141 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) small boat crew interdicts a go-fast vessel approximately 50 miles northeast of the Dominican Republic, Feb. 17, 2025. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew detected the suspicious vessel and vectored in the Valiant crew who apprehended five suspected smugglers and seized approximately 1,280 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine video)