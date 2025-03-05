Coast Guard offloads over $141 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

A USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) small boat crew interdicts a go-fast vessel approximately 50 miles northeast of the Dominican Republic, Feb. 17, 2025. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew detected the suspicious vessel and vectored in the Valiant crew who apprehended five suspected smugglers and seized approximately 1,280 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine video)
Counter drug operations
United States Customs and Border Protection
(WMEC-621) Valiant