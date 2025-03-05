Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads over $141 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    02.17.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) small boat crew interdicts a go-fast vessel approximately 50 miles northeast of the Dominican Republic, Feb. 17, 2025. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew detected the suspicious vessel and vectored in the Valiant crew who apprehended five suspected smugglers and seized approximately 1,280 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine video)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954506
    VIRIN: 250217-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847774
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: DO

