Oklahoma Guard members compete for Mechanic of the Year

Oklahoma Army National Guard members tested their skills in the fourth annual Mechanic of the Year competition at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 22 and Feb. 26-27, 2025. The event brought together full-time and drill-status mechanics, highlighting the Guard’s commitment to excellence in vehicle maintenance and sustainment. Participants rotated through technical challenges designed to mirror real-world maintenance scenarios, reinforcing their ability to keep military equipment operational. Leaders emphasized that the competition not only identified top talent but also fostered collaboration and professional development among maintainers. By sharing best practices and refining their skills, Guardsmen strengthened unit readiness and the overall effectiveness of the Oklahoma Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)