Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma Guard members compete for Mechanic of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Oklahoma Army National Guard members tested their skills in the fourth annual Mechanic of the Year competition at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 22 and Feb. 26-27, 2025. The event brought together full-time and drill-status mechanics, highlighting the Guard’s commitment to excellence in vehicle maintenance and sustainment. Participants rotated through technical challenges designed to mirror real-world maintenance scenarios, reinforcing their ability to keep military equipment operational. Leaders emphasized that the competition not only identified top talent but also fostered collaboration and professional development among maintainers. By sharing best practices and refining their skills, Guardsmen strengthened unit readiness and the overall effectiveness of the Oklahoma Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 13:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954504
    VIRIN: 250306-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847767
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Guard members compete for Mechanic of the Year, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vehicle Maintenance
    Oklahoma
    Competition
    National Guard
    OKGuard
    Mechanic of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download