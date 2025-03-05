Dogface Soldiers Compete in the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), compete at the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, VA, Feb. 28 - March 9, 2025. The Army is committed to modernizing our food program and meeting Soldiers where they are in today’s world, providing food options that are convenient, healthy, accessible and affordable. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|03.06.2025
|03.06.2025 15:26
|Video Productions
|954503
|250306-A-UJ512-5524
|DOD_110847679
|00:01:02
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
