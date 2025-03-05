Dogface Soldiers Compete in the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), compete at the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, VA, Feb. 28 - March 9, 2025. The Army is committed to modernizing our food program and meeting Soldiers where they are in today’s world, providing food options that are convenient, healthy, accessible and affordable. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)