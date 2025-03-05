Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Soldiers Compete in the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Trey Woodard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), compete at the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, VA, Feb. 28 - March 9, 2025. The Army is committed to modernizing our food program and meeting Soldiers where they are in today’s world, providing food options that are convenient, healthy, accessible and affordable. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954503
    VIRIN: 250306-A-UJ512-5524
    Filename: DOD_110847679
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers Compete in the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise, by PFC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JCTE#JointCulinaryTrainingExercise#3rd Infantry Division#StradfastAndLoyal#ReadyPeople#RockoftheMar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download