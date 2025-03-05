Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility members participate in a 4 Lenses workshop. Through self-assessment attendees get a glimpse of their own, as well as each other’s, personality traits temperaments. They followed with interactive exercises aimed at fostering skills that enable effective communication. PHNSY & IMF's mission is to repair, maintenance, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy's fleet, "Fit to Fight." (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)

    4 lenses
    PHNSY & IMF

