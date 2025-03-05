Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility members participate in a 4 Lenses workshop. Through self-assessment attendees get a glimpse of their own, as well as each other’s, personality traits temperaments. They followed with interactive exercises aimed at fostering skills that enable effective communication. PHNSY & IMF's mission is to repair, maintenance, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy's fleet, "Fit to Fight." (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)
|02.11.2025
Date Posted: 03.06.2025
|Commercials
|954502
|250211-N-VN697-1001
|DOD_110847547
|00:00:40
Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
