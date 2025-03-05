Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force arrives in USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress flies a show of presence mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 4, 2025. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the CENTCOM theater by demonstrating the credibility, capability, and readiness of the U.S. bomber force, which is critical to deterring attacks against the U.S. and its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954500
    VIRIN: 250304-F-TV052-7001
    Filename: DOD_110847486
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force arrives in USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Bomber Task Force

