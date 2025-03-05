A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress flies a show of presence mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 4, 2025. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the CENTCOM theater by demonstrating the credibility, capability, and readiness of the U.S. bomber force, which is critical to deterring attacks against the U.S. and its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954500
|VIRIN:
|250304-F-TV052-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110847486
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Bomber Task Force arrives in USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.