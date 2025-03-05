Coast Guard security for Mardi Gras 2025

B-roll package highlighting security efforts by the Coast Guard and other government agencies leading up to Mardi Gras Celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 28, 2025. Security efforts for Mardi Gras celebrations were boosted following its designation as a SEAR 1 event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto.)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 11:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954497
|VIRIN:
|250228-G-GN994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110847436
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
