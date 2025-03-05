Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard security for Mardi Gras 2025

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    B-roll package highlighting security efforts by the Coast Guard and other government agencies leading up to Mardi Gras Celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 28, 2025. Security efforts for Mardi Gras celebrations were boosted following its designation as a SEAR 1 event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto.)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 11:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954497
    VIRIN: 250228-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847436
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USCG
    New Orleans
    MSST
    Mardi Gras
    K-9

